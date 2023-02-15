Russian forces struggle to make headway in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are still trying to punch through Ukraine’s defenses in eastern areas of the country, the Ukrainian General Staff said Wednesday, as Moscow’s invasion struggles to gain momentum almost a year after it began.
Russian artillery, drones and missiles have been relentlessly pounding Ukrainian-held eastern areas for months, indiscriminately hitting civilian targets and wreaking destruction, as the war largely slowed to a grinding stalemate in the winter. Moscow is hungry for some battlefield success after months of setbacks.