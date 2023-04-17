Russia's Lavrov travels to Brazil, as Lula pushes for peace

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived to the Brazilian capital on Monday as Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pushes a diplomatic approach for peace in Ukraine that has irked both Kyiv and the West.
The meeting between Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira was set in March, when they held a bilateral at the summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in New Dehli. They met Monday morning and, according to the foreign ministry's website, both will meet with Lula in the afternoon.