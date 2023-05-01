Paraguay: Ex-president's influence in question after victory

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Conservative Santiago Peña's overwhelming win in Paraguay's presidential election not only reaffirmed the long-ruling Colorado Party's hold on power but raised questions about the future role of his powerful political mentor, who has been accused of corruption by the United States.
Peña, a telegenic, 44-year-old economist, won Sunday’s election with 43% of the vote, compared to 27% for Efraín Alegre of the Pact for a New Paraguay, in what was a shock to pollsters who had predicted a close race. Paraguayo Cubas, a right-wing populist, did better than expected with 23%.