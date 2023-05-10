Pakistan braces for turmoil as ex-PM Khan due in court

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 71-year-old opposition leader is expected in court later Wednesday for a hearing on keeping Khan in custody for up to 14 days.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful hours after mobs angered over the dramatic mid-trial arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.