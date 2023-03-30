Lawyer: Mexican official ordered migrants not to be released

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The top Mexican immigration official in the state where a detention center fire killed at least 39 migrants allegedly was informed of the fire by phone and ordered that the migrants not be released, according to a complaint filed by a lawyer representing people involved in the tragedy.
The official, retired Navy Rear Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, is the Chihuahua state delegate for the National Immigration Institute, Mexico’s immigration agency. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations nor to a request to speak with González.