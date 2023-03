SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Puerto Rican mayor guilty of bribery, extortion and conspiracy in the U.S territory’s latest government corruption case.

Ángel Pérez Otero, who was mayor of the northern city of Guaynabo and president of Puerto Rico’s Mayors’ Federation, was released on bail after the verdict in U.S. District Court court late Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.