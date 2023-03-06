Inflatable tanks, missiles: Czech firm makes decoy armaments

PRAGUE (AP) — The war in Ukraine has created a surge in demand for weapons — and, apparently, also for inflatable fake armaments that can be deployed as decoys.
A Czech company, Inflatech, is producing more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers. They also offer decoy versions of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems, that were among the billions of dollars in Western military aid that has helped Ukraine's war effort since Russia launched its invasion just over a year ago.