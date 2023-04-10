Historic Mexico City rock and counterculture hub closes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A line of people dressed in black, flannels and piercings wound in front of a two-story building on one of Mexico City’s main avenues. Graffiti reading “Alicia” was painted above their heads. Inside, a young man frantically scrolled over a list of names and prepared the entry hand stamp. It could have been any nightclub on a Friday night in the bustling city, but the whole line knew it was their last chance to set foot in what had become an iconic music venue and counterculture hub in the Mexican capital.
After 27 years, Multiforo Cultural Alicia closed its doors forever on March 12. For many, it marked the end of an era and signaled gentrification's toll on the city in recent years. “Nobody came at the beginning. It was a tiny place, uncomfortable, very punk,” recalled Ignacio Pineda, 60, the founder of the Alicia. “But I didn’t want a trendy bar. I wanted a place for the people.”