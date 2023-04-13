4 firefighters die in garment factory blaze in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Four firefighters died and nearly a dozen others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi, rescue officials and police said Thursday.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse, was not immediately known, police said. Earlier, heavy gray smoke suddenly rose from the factory. Firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze when the collapse occurred.