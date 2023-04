MADRID (AP) — Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside and is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, with some regions writing off wheat and barley for this year entirely, the main Spanish farmers association says.

Wheat and barley are expected to fail in four major growing regions and are badly affected in three more, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations says in a new report.