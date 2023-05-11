Deadly Tunisian synagogue attack was premeditated and targeted temple, interior minister says

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian national guardsman behind an attack that killed five people intentionally targeted the ancient synagogue on the Mediterranean island of Djerba in a premeditated act, Tunisia's interior minister said Thursday.
Interior Minister Kamel Fekih pledged to “spare no effort to ensure the stability of the country” and to protect foreigners after Tuesday's attack. Three Tunisian servicemen and two civilians attending an international pilgrimage at the El Ghriba synagogue were killed. A dozen others were wounded.