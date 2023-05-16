Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Leaders from across the continent were heading toward Iceland early Tuesday for a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe that will once more step up support for member state Ukraine and condemn expelled Russia for inflicting war on its neighbor.
And after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stocked up on promises of military hardware throughout a long weekend of diplomatic hobnobbing with the continent's major leaders, the two-day summit of Europe's main human rights body will be centering on providing legal and judicial means to go after the Kremlin.