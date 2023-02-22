Alert: Palestinian Health Ministry raises death toll from Israeli military raid in West Bank to 6 killed

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Health Ministry raises death toll from Israeli military raid in West Bank to 6 killed.
- Darien student honored for her essay and other local news
- Darien family donates an acre of land for conservation
- Darien officials sign off on $68M elementary school renovations
- Darien Dry Cleaners owners say goodbye to long-standing store
- Darien celebrates Choose Love month
- Darien school board approves $114 million budget
- Darien Scouts learn virtual meditation from ex-Eagle Scout
- Darien robotics students battle bots and the Board of Education
- Darien's proposed $51 million budget includes Great Island cost
- In Photos: Blues and Beyond visit Darien High