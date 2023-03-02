Alert: Inflation in 20 countries using the euro slows again to 8.5% from a year earlier, but prices still pain consumers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in 20 countries using the euro slows again to 8.5% from a year earlier, but prices still pain consumers.
- Darien selectmen raise limit on cash gifts to $12,500
- Greenwich Concours car show names TV host as grand marshal
- Digital illustration contest announced and other Darien news
- How CT hardware stores prep for winter storm as spring nears
- Inside the Corbin District, Darien's downtown luxury apartments
- Darien student honored for her essay and other local news
- Darien family donates an acre of land for conservation
- Darien officials sign off on $68M elementary school renovations
- Darien Dry Cleaners owners say goodbye to long-standing store
- Darien celebrates Choose Love month