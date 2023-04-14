Alert: France’s Constitutional Council approves unpopular plan to raise retirement age to 64, in victory for President Macron

PARIS (AP) — France’s Constitutional Council approves unpopular plan to raise retirement age to 64, in victory for President Macron.
