Afghan refugees in Pakistan protest delay in US resettlement

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.
The U.S. government's Priority 1 and Priority 2, known as P1 and P2 refugee programs were meant to fast track visas for at-risk Afghans including journalists and rights activists after the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Those eligible must have worked for the U.S. government, a U.S.-based media organization or nongovernmental organization in Afghanistan, and must be referred by the U.S.-based employer.