Winds from Tropical Storm Humberto sweep through Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Humberto are sweeping through portions of the northwestern Bahamas that were battered by Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Humberto is 165 miles (270 kilometers) east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and 180 miles (290 kilometers) north-northwest of Great Abaco island, which was decimated when Dorian barreled into the Bahamas earlier this month.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the storm was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, although forecasters say Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days. The storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves to the western Atlantic Ocean.