Who who's in Boris Johnson's pro-Brexit new Cabinet

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson assembles members of his new Cabinet, meeting for the first time Thursday. less Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson assembles members of his new ... more Photo: Frank Augstein, AP Photo: Frank Augstein, AP Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close Who who's in Boris Johnson's pro-Brexit new Cabinet 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved quickly to form a government, sweeping out many of the ministers who had served predecessor Theresa May and replacing them with pro-Brexit loyalists.

A look at the U.K.'s new Cabinet:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury chief) Sajid Javid

Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab

Home Secretary Priti Patel

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (minister without portfolio) Michael Gove

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack

Wales Secretary Alun Cairns

Leader of the House of Lords Natalie Evans

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma

Minister without Portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly

Other ministers who attend Cabinet meetings:

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg

Chief Whip Mark Spencer

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng

Paymaster General Oliver Dowden

Cabinet Office and Housing Minister Jake Berry

Housing Minister Esther McVey

Universities Minister Jo Johnson

Security Minister Brandon Lewis

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit