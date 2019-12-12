https://www.darientimes.com/news/world/article/Wealthy-German-family-gives-millions-to-Holocaust-14900673.php Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors David Rising, Associated Press Updated 12:03 am EST, Thursday, December 12, 2019 Most Popular 1 FOUND: Missing four-month old Golden retriever Mango reunited with Darien owners 2 Anguillan hotel worker’s family seeks ‘truth’ in deadly encounter 3 Garbage truck knocks down utility pole in downtown Darien, businesses lose power 4 Wreaths Across America caravan stops in Norwalk on its way to Arlington 5 Town accomplished much; new developments on horizon 6 Darien tops Southington in LL semis 7 Darien Police break up alleged underage drinking party View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.