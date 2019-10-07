Ukraine shuns US political battles, FM says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's foreign minister says his country doesn't want to be dragged into U.S. political battles.

A July 25 phone call in which U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate hoping to challenge Trump next year, has triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry.

Ukraine's top prosecutor said Friday that his office is reviewing several cases related to the owner of a gas company where Biden's son sat on the board.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko emphasized Monday that prosecutors act independently and the government has nothing to do with the probe. "The last thing we want is getting dragged into U.S. domestic politics," he said.