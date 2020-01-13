US Air Force investigating death of 2 airmen at Germany base

FILE - This Tuesday, Sept.11, 2007 file photo shows the main entrance of US airbase in Spangdahlem, western Germany. The U.S. Air Force has named two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week as Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20. The men were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward. less FILE - This Tuesday, Sept.11, 2007 file photo shows the main entrance of US airbase in Spangdahlem, western Germany. The U.S. Air Force has named two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week as Airman ... more Photo: Roberto Pfeil, AP Photo: Roberto Pfeil, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Air Force investigating death of 2 airmen at Germany base 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Monday it is investigating the cause of death of two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week.

Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20, were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

“The cause of the death is still under investigation," said Valerie Seeley, an Air Force spokeswoman. "More information will be released as it becomes available.”

She said no other base members were in the dormitory room and neither airman had room mates.

The Air Force said Leaphart, who was from Georgia, is survived by his father, Malik Muhammad, and mother, Pamela Leaphart. It said Whitehurst, from Arizona, is survived by his father and mother, Davin and Maria Whitehurst.

In a statement Sunday, base commander Col. David Epperson expressed his condolences to "the friends and families that have been affected by this tragedy.”