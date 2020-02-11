-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a key speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
LONDON (AP) — The British economy flat-lined in the final quarter of 2019, official figures showed Tuesday.
The stagnation was widely anticipated in light of the Brexit and election uncertainty that was dominant at the time.
Overall, the British economy grew by 1.4% in 2019, just ahead of the previous year's rate of 1.3%.