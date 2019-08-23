Tropical Storm Ivo peaks and not likely to become hurricane

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo continues to move northwestward off Mexico's western coast, though it appears to have peaked in power and is no longer forecast to grow into a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center initially had expected Ivo to reach hurricane strength by Friday, but it said that by Thursday afternoon the storm wasn't gaining strength and probably would remain stable until beginning to weaken Saturday as it remains well offshore and no threat to land.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Thursday night. It was centered about 495 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).