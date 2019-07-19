The Latest: Iran says all its drones safely returned to base

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Iran says all its drones safely returned to base 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

An Iranian news agency is reporting that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.

The report comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekari as saying on Friday that "all Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one which the U.S. president mentioned, after carrying out scheduled identification and control missions, have returned to their bases."

Gen. Shekarchi also said there have been no reports of any confrontation between the USS Boxer and an Iranian drone.

___

10:30 a.m.

Iran is denying a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Friday: "We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in New York for U.N. meetings, said there's "no information about losing a drone."

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries, less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.