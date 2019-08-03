The Latest: HK protesters stream past designated end point

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Hong Kong protesters have ignored police warnings and streamed past the designated end point for their Saturday rally.

Protesters filled the roads in a usually bustling market district. The street along the route was completely filled with protesters, while others were reduced to single lanes.

Police warned earlier in the day that those who continued past the pre-approved route would be breaking the law.

Hong Kong's summer of protest has continued unabated despite the government's decision to suspend a controversial extradition bill. While the pro-democracy rallies have been largely peaceful, they have increasingly devolved into violent clashes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times.

12:40 p.m.

Hong Kong police have called on the public to stick to designated routes and times for a spate of protests planned this weekend.

Police said in a briefing ahead of a scheduled rally Saturday that any demonstrations that are not pre-approved are unlawful.

Police on Saturday did not rule out engaging in clearance operations for those who disregard the terms of their assembly permit. In past weekends, protesters have vandalized buildings and thrown bricks, while police have used tear gas.