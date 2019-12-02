Temple collapses in Cambodia, killing 3 and injuring 13

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say a Buddhist temple under construction in Siem Reap, home of the famed Angkor temples, has collapsed, killing at least three people and injuring 13 others, including two monks.

The deputy chief of Siem Reap Provincial Police, Pheung Chendareth, said workers were pouring cement for the ceiling of the temple on Monday afternoon when it suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers and two monks who were helping them.

He said the body of one worker was found under the debris and two other workers died at a hospital.

He said workers told police that no other people were trapped, but rescuers said they would continue working until all of the debris is removed to make sure no one else was underneath.