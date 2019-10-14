Sudan's government, rebels start peace talks in Juba

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's new transitional government is meeting with rebel leaders to kick off peace talks aimed at ending the country's yearslong civil wars.

The talks are starting Monday in neighboring South Sudan's capital, Juba.

The government delegation, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamadan Dagalo, member of the sovereign council, arrived in Juba late Sunday.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also arrived in Juba to attend the kickoff of the talks, according to Ahmed's office.

The meeting has come after some rebel groups signed a draft agreement in Juba last month, detailing a roadmap for the talks, trust-building measures and an extension of a cease-fire already in place.

According to a summer power-sharing agreement between the generals and pro-democracy movement, the transitional authorities have six months to make peace with rebels.