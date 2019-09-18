Sri Lanka to hold presidential poll on Nov. 16

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — State media say Sri Lanka will hold its presidential election on Nov. 16.

State television Rupavahini announced Wednesday that nominations will be accepted on Oct. 7.

Under the law, the election must be held between Nov. 8 and Dec. 8.

Sri Lanka has a strong presidential system of government, with the president being the head of state, head of government and head of the armed forces. A prime minister is in charge of Parliament and the Cabinet.

Former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's brother, Gotabhaya, has announced he will run as an opposition candidate, and the election will decide the political future of his family.

Current President Maithripaa Sirisena is eligible to run but has not announced his intentions.