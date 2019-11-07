South Sudan rival leaders meet in Uganda for peace talks

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar have begun meeting in Uganda Thursday to try to salvage the peace deal designed to prevent the country from sliding back into civil war.

The rival leaders have said they are not ready to form a coalition government on November 12, when Machar is supposed to return to Juba to again serve as Kiir's deputy as part of the peace agreement that ended the country's deadly civil war.