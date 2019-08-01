South Korea: North Korea launched projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into the Sea of Japan in its third weapons tests in just over a week.

The Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday said the launches were conducted from an eastern coastal area but did not immediately confirm how many projectiles were fired or how far they flew.

The North also conducted fired short-range ballistic missiles last Thursday and conducted what it described as a test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system on Wednesday.

Experts say the North is demonstrating its frustration over planned U.S.-South Korea military exercises and stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and that its weapons tests could intensify if negotiations do not proceed rapidly over the next few months.