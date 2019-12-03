Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers

Police investigators inspect the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. An explosion from a smoke grenade occurred Tuesday near the presidential palace in Indonesia's capital. Police investigators inspect the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. An explosion from a smoke grenade occurred Tuesday near the presidential palace in Indonesia's capital. Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say an explosion from a smoke grenade near the presidential palace in Indonesia's capital has injured two soldiers.

Jakarta Police Chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said the blast occurred Tuesday at the National Monument park when the two soldiers who were doing a routine exercise found a smoke grenade lying on the ground and exploded when they tried to pick it up.

Pramono said the two injured soldiers were being hospitalized but in stable condition.

He said police are investigating the blast, including the possibility it accidentally fell as thousands of police and soldiers were deployed Monday to secure a big rally held by tens of thousands conservative Muslims near the park.

National Monument park, known as Monas, is just across the presidential palace and several government offices.