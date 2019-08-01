Seoul says hiding North Korean diplomat has left Italy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers that a North Korean diplomat who went into hiding in Italy last year is now under protection outside the country.

Lawmaker Lee Eun-jae said Thursday that the National Intelligence Service officials told lawmakers that Jo Song Gil, North Korea's former acting ambassador to Italy, has left Italy and is being protected "somewhere."

Lee says the spy agency apparently meant a third country but didn't reveal where it was.

She says the NIS officials didn't provide a specific answer when asked whether South Korea was involved in protecting Jo.

Lee provided no other details.

The NIS told lawmakers in January that Jo went into hiding with his wife in November.