FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2000 file photo, leader of Mexico’s oil workers union Carlos Romero Deschamps, right, Labor Secretary Carlos Maria Abascal, center, and Pemex director Raul Munoz Leos, arrive to a media conference in Mexico City. Several Mexican news media are reporting the resignation of Romero Deschamps, who has been in the job since 1993. El Universal says the union of Pemex workers will issue a statement later Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. less FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2000 file photo, leader of Mexico’s oil workers union Carlos Romero Deschamps, right, Labor Secretary Carlos Maria Abascal, center, and Pemex director Raul Munoz Leos, arrive to a ... more Photo: Ismael Rojas, AP Photo: Ismael Rojas, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Reports: Mexico oil union leader resigns amid complaints 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Longtime Mexican oil workers union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps reportedly resigned Wednesday following repeated scandals over alleged corruption.

Several Mexican news outlets said Deschamps, who had been in the job since 1992, presented his resignation at a closed-door meeting.

There was no immediate comment from state oil company Petroleos de Mexico or the Pemex workers union, known as STPRM. The newspaper El Universal said the union indicated it would issue a statement later.

Earlier in the day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said two complaints against Deschamps had been filed with the federal Attorney General's Office related to how he obtained his income.

Deschamps is also a senator for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which held an iron grip on Mexican politics for 71 years until the historic 2000 election. He was not elected directly but rather named to the Senate under a system allotting some seats to parties according to their percentage of the vote.

Suspicions of influence-peddling have long surrounded Deschamps, with he and family members displaying a lavish lifestyle of luxurious goods, vehicles, trips and properties. A 2013 Forbes article named him one of Mexico's 10 most corrupt.

Deschamps denies wrongdoing.