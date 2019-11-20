Rebels kill 8 in eastern Congo as residents protest violence

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says rebels have killed at least eight people and kidnapped about a dozen others in an attack in the eastern city of Beni.

Residents angered by the ongoing violence have attacked trucks belonging to the United Nations peacekeeping mission and barricaded roads.

Army spokesman Mak Hazukay Mongba says the Allied Democratic Forces rebels staged the assault overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. He says the army fought back and pushed out the rebels.

Mongba says the rebels are trying to kidnap residents to dissuade them from cooperating with the army and sharing intelligence that has helped a new military offensive.

The World Health Organization is expressing concern that such attacks continue to disrupt efforts to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in the area.