Poland's chief auditor slammed over alleged shady contacts

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's opposition is calling for the dismissal of the nation's chief auditor following allegations that he let his house to a business offering rooms by the hour.

The allegations that surfaced over the weekend are a new embarrassment for the ruling right-wing party ahead of Oct. 13 parliamentary elections, which it is nevertheless expected to win.

Private TVN24 said over the weekend that Marian Banas, head of the Supreme Audit Office and former finance minister, let a house he owns in the southern city of Krakow to a shady business. It asked whether security services had properly vetted Banas for his various government jobs.

Banas said in a statement he had let the house for hotel purposes but has since sold it.