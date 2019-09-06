Pakistan army accuses India of 'state terrorism' in Kashmir

Pakistani Kashmiris rally near the Parliament House to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The protests and anti-India rallies continued for the forth consecutive week in solidarity with Kashmiri people after the controversial bill was passed by India shrinking the rights of Kashmir people. less Pakistani Kashmiris rally near the Parliament House to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The protests and anti-India rallies continued for the forth ... more Photo: B.K. Bangash, AP Photo: B.K. Bangash, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Pakistan army accuses India of 'state terrorism' in Kashmir 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's army chief has accused India of being responsible for "state terrorism" in the Indian-controlled sector of the divided Kashmir.

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also said the Pakistani military is ready for "every sacrifice" and "will never abandon" the people of Kashmir.

He says the military will support the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination in line with U.N. resolutions on the disputed territory.

Bajwa spoke as Pakistanis marked the 54th anniversary of the start of the second of two wars that India and Pakistan have fought over Kashmir.

Tension over the region have escalated since New Delhi stripped the Indian-administered portion of the Himalayan region of its limited autonomy in early August.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but coveted by both in its entirety.