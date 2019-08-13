Nigeria's Shia leader flies to India for medical treatment

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The leader of Nigeria's Shia community, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife have flown to India for medical treatment after their temporary release from prison.

Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, and his wife had been in prison since 2015 when the military clamped down on the movement.

A statement by Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, spokesman for the group, said Zakzaky and his wife left the Nigerian capital Abuja for India Monday night for treatment for injuries sustained during the clampdown.

Both were said to have received bullet wounds during the attack in which Zakzaky lost one eye. More than 300 Shias were officially confirmed dead during the incident.

Zakzaky was being held in connection with the death of a soldier who died when the military attacked his headquarters.