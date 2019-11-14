Mexico commission blames authorities in 2017 school collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says authorities apparently acted with corruption or negligence in allowing the operation of an elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City’s September 2017 earthquake.

The governmental commission said Wednesday that authorities should offer apologies and compensation to those injured and killed in the collapse of the school during the magnitude 7.1 quake.

Earlier this year, the school’s owner was arrested on charges equivalent to manslaughter. One of the people who oversaw building work at the school has also been detained.

Officials have said the owner’s building of an apartment atop the school may have contributed to the collapse. Authorities apparently failed to enforce building and operation regulations.

The earthquake killed 228 people in the capital and 141 others in nearby states.