Louvre exhibit acclaims Da Vinci, 500 years after his death

Journalists gather near a Mona Lisa image by Leonardo da Vinci during a visit at the Louvre museum Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Paris. A unique group of artworks is displayed at the Louvre museum in addition to its collection of paintings and drawings by the Italian master. The exhibition opens to the public on Oct.24, 2019.

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre, home of the "Mona Lisa," is commemorating the 500th anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci's death with a landmark new exhibit.

The show, which opens Thursday and runs through February, brings together some 160 works by the Italian master and associated artists, including masterpieces like "The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne" and studies of anatomy and geometry.

Da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man" will be on display after an Italian court ruled that the drawing could travel from Venice to the Louvre for eight weeks.

But the Paris museum has not yet persuaded the mysterious owner of the "Salvator Mundi," which sold to an anonymous buyer for $450 million in 2017, to loan out the painting.

As of Monday morning, the Louvre had already pre-sold 220,000 tickets to the exhibit.