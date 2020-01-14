Lawyers want former South African leader summoned to testify

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Lawyers with a South African probe into corruption in government and state-owned companies are applying to have former President Jacob Zuma summoned to testify before it.

Zuma abandoned his testimony at the commission in July, objecting to the line of questioning. He then missed two scheduled appearances, with his lawyers saying he was ill. They did not give details.

The commission is investigating wide-ranging allegations of corruption during Zuma's tenure from 2009 to 2018, when he resigned under pressure from the ruling party.

The commission's chairman said he would announce a decision after being briefed by Zuma's medical team.

Among the allegations Zuma faces are that members of the wealthy Gupta family influenced cabinet appointments and swayed the awarding of lucrative state contracts.

Key Gupta family members were placed on the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions list last year.