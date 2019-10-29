Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest detentions

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says it has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations to protest Israel's detention of a pair of Jordanians who have been held without charges for two months.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter Tuesday that Jordan was taking the step because of Israel's refusal "to heed our legitimate demands" to release the pair. He called the detentions "illegal" and said Jordan holds Israel responsible for their safety.

One of the detainees, Heba al-Labadi, has been on a hunger strike for 37 days. Her lawyer, Raslan Mahajne, said her condition is poor.

Mahajne said an Israeli military court refused an appeal to release Jordanian citizen Abdul Rahman Miri. He says it is expected to rule on al-Labadi's appeal in the coming days.

There was no immediate Israeli response.