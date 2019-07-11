Iran's Guard says it killed 5 gunmen who entered from Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has killed five gunmen who crossed into a mostly Kurdish region from neighboring Iraq.

The Guard says in a statement published on its website that one of its members was killed in the shootout Wednesday in the western Kermanshah province. It says Iranian forces seized weapons, explosives and communications equipment.

On Tuesday, Kurdish militants killed three Guard members in northern Iran. Iranian forces occasionally clash with Kurdish militants and Islamic State extremists in areas near the border.