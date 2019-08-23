Indian government announces steps to boost economy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government has rolled back a surcharge on foreign portfolio investment and announced steps to lower interest rates on home and auto loans to boost India's faltering economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government will also withdraw a tax on investments by startups to help raise private investment and create jobs.

The surcharge on foreign portfolio investment was announced in India's budget in July after the Hindu nationalist-led government won a massive victory for a second term. It applied to individuals earning more than 20 million rupees ($280,000) annually and led to a sharp fall in Indian equity markets.

Sitharaman announced the steps at a news conference Friday.

Economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in January-March with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering.