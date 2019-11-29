Hungarian police find 2 tunnels used by migrants on border

This undated photo handed out by Hungarian Police, shows the interior of a tunnel in the village of Asotthalom, southern Hungary. Police said 44 migrants were caught using the tunnel to enter Hungary from Serbia. (ORFK/police.hu via AP) less This undated photo handed out by Hungarian Police, shows the interior of a tunnel in the village of Asotthalom, southern Hungary. Police said 44 migrants were caught using the tunnel to enter Hungary from ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Hungarian police find 2 tunnels used by migrants on border 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say they have discovered two tunnels used by migrants to enter the country from Serbia.

The Hungarian National Police Headquarters said Friday that one tunnel was discovered in the southern village of Asotthalom, where they also detained 44 migrants caught using the precarious passageway.

The other tunnel, in the village of Csikeria, was 21.7 meters (71 feet) long, but no successful migrant crossings took place there. Police said they discovered both tunnels not long after their construction was completed and filled both of them up again.

In 2015, at the height of the migration crisis, Hungary built razor-wire fences on its southern borders to stem or divert the flow of people, many from the Middle East and Asia, making their way to Western Europe.