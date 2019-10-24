Hong Kong protests rally in support of Catalonia separatists

Some hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators have formed a human chain at the British consulate to rally support for their cause from the city's former colonial ruler.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are planning to rally in support of separatists in Spain's Catalonia region.

Organizers billed the Thursday night event as a show of solidarity for the Catalan movement, which was sparked by fury over lengthy prison sentences for leaders of the region's separatist movement.

Hong Kong protesters have taken to the streets since June in increasingly violent and chaotic protests amid increasing fears about Beijing's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The demands include elections for the city's top leader and an inquiry into alleged police brutality, but not independence from China.

Violent protests erupted in wealthy Catalonia this month after a court sentenced separatist leaders to up to 13 years in prison for an effort to declare the region's independence in 2017.