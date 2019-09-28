Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to run for local office

Protesters hold a placard and an American flag stage a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Hong Kong police said Friday that students account for 29% of nearly 1,600 people detained in anti-democracy protests since June and urged young people to take the "straight and narrow path" as more major rallies loom this weekend. less Protesters hold a placard and an American flag stage a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Hong Kong police said Friday that students account for 29% of nearly 1,600 people detained ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to run for local office 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has announced plans to contest local elections and warns that any attempt to disqualify him will only spur more support for monthslong pro-democracy protests.

His announcement comes ahead of a major rally Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella protests, where he first shot to fame as a youth leader. During the Umbrella Movement, protesters occupied key thoroughfares in the city for 79 days to demand free elections for the city's leaders but failed to win any concession.

Wong says he will run in district council elections in November and that the vote is crucial to send a message to Beijing that the people are more determined than ever to win the battle for more rights.