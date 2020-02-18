https://www.darientimes.com/news/world/article/Greece-Ferries-urban-transport-halted-by-strikes-15063773.php
Greece: Ferries, urban transport halted by strikes
Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour strike in Greece halted ferries, public transport, and municipal services in Athens and other parts of the country Tuesday as unions mounted protests against pension reforms by the center-right government.
Flights, as well as national rail and bus services, were not affected.
The strike went ahead after a pension reform bill was submitted to parliament. It includes plans to lower monthly income contributions and overhaul the way some pension funds operate.
Pension reform is a contentious issue in Greece following a decade of crisis and international bailouts that caused successive salary and benefit cuts pushing many into financial hardship.
