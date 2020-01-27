Germany wants consequences for those breaking Libya embargo

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister called Monday for countries that break the U.N. embargo on arms exports to Libya to face consequences.

Heiko Maas told reporters he was “under no illusion” that much work is still needed to put into practice decisions taken at a recent high-level meeting on Libya.

World powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war agreed at the Jan. 19 meeting in Berlin to respect the U.N. arms embargo, hold off on military support to the warring parties and push them to reach a full cease-fire.

Speaking after a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, Maas acknowledged that there were “developments, which run counter” to the aims of the Berlin meeting, without elaborating.

Maas said it was important to support the fragile truce that exists in Libya by backing what was agreed in Berlin with a U.N. Security Council resolution that would result in countries which break the arms embargo being sanctioned in some way.

He said it should become clear "once more to everyone who intends to circumvent this arms embargo or who has circumvented it that this won't remain without consequences.”

He also expressed hope that the opposing parties in Libya would hold talks at the military level in coming days to firm up the truce.