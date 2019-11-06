Erdogan: Turkey captures slain IS leader al-Baghdadi's wife

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.

Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives.

Erdogan's announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi's elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in northwestern Syria. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.

Erdogan says: "We caught his wife, but we didn't make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time."