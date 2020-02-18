Election commission: Afghan president Ghani wins 2nd term

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's independent election commission says President Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as president.

The commission announced Tuesday that Ghani garnered 50.64% of the vote that took place on Sept. 28 last year to challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah's 39.52%.

Election results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the election commission, has said previously that 1.8 million Afghan citizens voted in the election out of some 9.6 million eligible.

The results come days after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced a truce agreement between the United States and the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from the country.